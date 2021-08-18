Cancel
Burien, WA

Highways reopen near Burien after closing due to downed power lines

KING 5
KING 5
 5 days ago

Lanes of state routes 599, 99 and 509 near Burien have reopened as of 8:20 a.m. after closing earlier Wednesday morning so that crews could work to solve a power outage that at one point affected thousands of customers in the area.

A Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spokesperson said crews were forced to close lanes in order to deal with power lines down on northbound SR 599.

WSDOT closed the southbound lanes of SR 509 and 99 as well as the northbound lanes of State Route 599 between S Coverdale Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive S.

As of 10:30 a.m., all power had been restored to customers in the area, according to Seattle City Light (SCL). At the start of the outage, about 8,400 customers were without power.

While the cause of the outage is still under investigation, a transformer wire broke and fell onto a distribution wire, which requires securing, SCL said.

