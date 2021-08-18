Sacramento County Man, 21, Arrested For Death Of 5-Year-Old Boy

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A 21-year-old man is facing homicide and other charges after the death of a young boy in Arden Arcade earlier this month.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Aug. 3, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard to help medics with an incident where a five-year-old boy was found not breathing.

Medics rushed the boy to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office says the boy died several days later.

Detectives say a medical evaluation found the boy had been subjected to abuse, but exactly how the boy died has not been detailed.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Jason Rahul Chitnis. The sheriff’s office says the 21-year-old was not the boy’s father but is the mother’s boyfriend.

Chitnis was arrested on Tuesday and was booked into Sacramento County Jail. He is facing charges of homicide and assault resulting in the death of a child.