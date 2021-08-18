Flood Warning issued for Buncombe, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 05:43:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued late tonight before 545 AM EDT. Target Area: Buncombe; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River Near Fletcher affecting Buncombe and Henderson Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the French Broad River Near Fletcher. * Until late tonight. * At 5:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 14.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.1 feet by Monday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor Flooding continues. French Broad River floodwaters may be impacting several roads within the valley, resulting in road closures including along Glenn Bridge Rd., Pinner Rd., Butler Bridge Rd., Nelson Rd., Banner Farm Rd., Brannon Rd., Old Brevard Hwy., and Ladson Rd. Widespread farmland flooding is ongoing with floodwaters impacting some residential and commercial property and outbuildings. Adjacent parks and river access points along the reach of the river are experiencing significant inundation. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.6 feet on 01/28/2013.