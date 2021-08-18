Cancel
Sean Lock, British comedian, dead at 58

By Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — British comic Sean Lock has died after a long battle with cancer, his agent announced on Wednesday. He was 58. "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock," read a statement from his agent posted to Instagram. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children are respected at this difficult time."

Presidential ElectionCNN

Trump and Biden agree on this

(CNN) — Almost every US president of the last 70 years has been haunted by the aftereffects of two watershed events: the notorious 1938 "peace in our time" agreement struck at Munich between British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the 1949 Communist victory in China's civil war.
LifestyleCNN

The latest on Afghanistan

First United Airlines flight with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in US. United Airlines says its first evacuation flight with evacuees from Afghanistan on board has arrived on US soil. The Boeing 777-300 arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia Monday afternoon after flying more than 14 hours from Al Udeid...
New York City, NYCNN

Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in the Northeast

There will be a level 3 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall in the Northeast again on Monday. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a level 3 of 4 risk for excessive rainfall in parts of the Northeast for Monday into Monday night due to Tropical Storm Henri. This is considered a moderate risk.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Sean Lock, ‘most influential’ comic of a generation, dead at 58

British comic Sean Lock, hailed by fellow funny man Ricky Gervais as “one of the most influential comedians of a generation,” has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 58. The “8 Out of 10 Cats” star passed away at home surrounded by his family, Lock’s agent confirmed...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Harry Hill on Sean Lock: ‘The comedian’s comedian who took us all by surprise’

Sean was maybe a year ahead of me on the London comedy club scene and already had a reputation among comics as one to watch. He was really original and exciting and I wanted to be his friend. Physically tough, comfortable in himself and cool like Steve McQueen was cool, he was great company – very bright and naturally witty. He didn’t have to try too hard; he wasn’t one of those comics who was full of nervous energy and felt the need to be permanently “on”. We ended up sharing a flat together in Edinburgh for the festival. On his poster that year he billed himself as “The Natty Rebel Returns”. I liked that: “The Natty Rebel.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Lock: Ricky Gervais reveals advice comedian gave him at the start of his career

Ricky Gervais has recalled the advice given to him by Sean Lock at the start of his comedy career.The Extras star shared the anecdote in response to news of Lock’s death from cancer at the age of 58, which was announced earlier today (18 August).“Such sad news,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man.”After YouTube personality Jaack responded that the news was “f***ing heartbreaking”, Gervais then opened up about the early encounter with Lock.“First professional comedian I knew. Met him when I booked him...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Sean Lock Dies: ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Comedian Was 58; Tributes From Ricky Gervais, Bill Bailey, David Baddiel & More

Sean Lock, the UK TV personality known for his deadpan style and appearances on panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, has died at the age of 58. Lock had been battling cancer for some time and died at home surrounded by his family, his agent confirmed to the Guardian. Breaking into TV in the early 1990s with a role on Rob Newman and David Baddiel’s Newman And Baddiel In Pieces, Lock had various behind and in front of the camera roles on the small screen and on radio. He had his own BBC Radio 4 show 15 Minutes Of...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sean Lock death: Comedian was ‘still joking’ in ‘his last few days’, says Bill Bailey

Sean Lock was cracking jokes in his final days, says comedian Bill BaileyThe comic and regular comedy show panelist died of cancer on Wednesday (18 August), aged 58, leading to an outpouring of love from his fans and fellow comedians. Channel 4 has now revealed it will honour Lock with two dedicated broadcasts on Thursday night (19 August).While his illness wasn’t known to the public, his close friends Bailey and Harry Hill kept in touch with Lock, and the pair shared their tributes in The Telegraph.Bailey stated: “Even in his last few days, we were still having a laugh,...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?

