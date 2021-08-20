Cancel
Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Bacon Bombs & Twisted Bacon

WWL
 3 days ago

Twisted Bacon

  • 1 lb thick-cut bacon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Twist each slice of bacon tightly then lay the on the parchment-lined baking sheet, the pieces can be touching.

Bake the bacon for 20 minutes, then remove and use tongs to flip the bacon, then bake for an additional 20 minutes.

Bacon Bombs

  • 2 cans (7.5 oz. each) refrigerated biscuits
  • 4 oz. Cheddar Jack cheese, cubed or shredded
  • 8 slices Bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 4 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • Marinara, for dipping (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Separate biscuits. Place one cube or pinch of cheese in the center of each biscuit. Top with a heaping teaspoon of bacon. Carefully wrap the biscuit dough around the cheese and bacon and seal. Place seam side down about an inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown and the cheese is melted.

While the biscuits bake, mix the butter, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder together and set aside.

Remove the biscuits from the oven and immediately brush with butter mixture. Serve warm with marinara sauce, if desired.

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

