Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice

WWL
WWL
 6 days ago

Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice

  • 3 cups leftover rice, cooked
  • 1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/2 tsp. each of Creole seasoning, chili powder, paprika and garlic powder
  • 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 2 large egg whites, beaten
  • 1 large whole egg, beaten
  • 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, diced
  • 5 scallions, chopped, whites and greens separated
  • Oil spray
  • 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • 3 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. fish sauce

In a bowl, season shrimp with Creole seasoning, cayenne pepper, chili powder, paprika, salt, and garlic powder.

In a hot wok, over medium high heat, spray a little oil and cook the eggs, when cooked, remove from pan and set aside, 1 to 2 minutes.

Increase the heat to high, when hot add the sesame oil and saute onions, scallion whites, garlic and hot pepper flakes for about 1-2 minutes.

Add shrimp and saute until no longer translucent.

Add rice and leave in the skillet to let the bottom brown, 2 to 3 minutes, stir and add the egg, soy sauce and fish sauce, mixing well for about 2 minutes.

Add greens of the scallions and serve.

