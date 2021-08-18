Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice
- 3 cups leftover rice, cooked
- 1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 tsp. each of Creole seasoning, chili powder, paprika and garlic powder
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 large egg whites, beaten
- 1 large whole egg, beaten
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, diced
- 5 scallions, chopped, whites and greens separated
- Oil spray
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 3 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. fish sauce
In a bowl, season shrimp with Creole seasoning, cayenne pepper, chili powder, paprika, salt, and garlic powder.
In a hot wok, over medium high heat, spray a little oil and cook the eggs, when cooked, remove from pan and set aside, 1 to 2 minutes.
Increase the heat to high, when hot add the sesame oil and saute onions, scallion whites, garlic and hot pepper flakes for about 1-2 minutes.
Add shrimp and saute until no longer translucent.
Add rice and leave in the skillet to let the bottom brown, 2 to 3 minutes, stir and add the egg, soy sauce and fish sauce, mixing well for about 2 minutes.
Add greens of the scallions and serve.
