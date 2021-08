The Chilmark library hosts an interesting event on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5 pm on Zoom. While cataloging artwork housed inside of the Hartley Dodge Memorial in Madison, N.J.,, art history student Mallory Mortillaro zeroed-in on the Napoleon bust that had been sitting in a committee room for decades. A press release from the library explains the find: Mortillaro stood on a chair, peeped around to the side of the bust that was facing the wall, and spotted an “A” — the first letter, she believed, of Rodin’s signature. After a year of research, the piece was authenticated as a masterpiece by Auguste Rodin, lost to the art world since the 1930s. Mallory will share the story of how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for a mysterious piece’s provenance, and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history.