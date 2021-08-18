Proof of vaccination required at Milford Oyster Festival among other changes

Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to enter certain festival grounds at the Milford Oyster Festival, organizers say. Organizers say proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test received within the past 72 hours will be required to enter the main stage concert area in Fowler Field. They say amusement rides and children’s area in Fowler Field will also not be active this year.