Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, NY

Proof of vaccination required at Milford Oyster Festival among other changes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to enter certain festival grounds at the Milford Oyster Festival, organizers say. Organizers say proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test received within the past 72 hours will be required to enter the main stage concert area in Fowler Field. They say amusement rides and children’s area in Fowler Field will also not be active this year.

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Festival#Vaccinations#Amusement Rides#Wristband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 1

Community Policy