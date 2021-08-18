Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

We’ve been going deep on five teams every week for the last six weeks since our midseason format reset to these power rankings, which means this should mark the point where we’ve covered all 30 teams. It didn’t exactly work out that way, as I decided to hold off on examining the Marlins in lieu of highlighting another team from their division whose fortunes are of much greater relevance to the league at this time. Apologies to the loyal fans of the Fish, who are at least well-conditioned to the feeling of being overlooked by the media. We’ll meet you here, same time next week.