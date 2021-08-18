What is Biodesign?
When students visit Christina Cogdell’s office, they can expect to see an Italian sweater made from milk-based wool and a pair of leather-looking shoes crafted from pineapple fibers. As a professor in the design department at UC Davis, Cogdell specializes in a relatively new field known as biodesign — and the decor exemplifies the growing field at the intersection of biology and design. Below, she expands on the new movement involving designers and scientists alike.magazine.ucdavis.edu
