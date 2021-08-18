Cancel
Geronimo the alpaca will be slaughtered after High Court appeal fails - and people are heartbroken

By Becca Monaghan
Geronimo the alpaca will be slaughtered after his owner lost a High Court bid to save him.

The animal tested positive for bovine tuberculosis twice, and as a result, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has ordered the alpaca to be killed.

Geronimo’s owner, Helen Macdonald, imported him from New Zealand. She believes the tests were returning false positives but has refused to have him tested a third time.

The news has triggered an outpouring of sadness on social media.

Indy100

Indy100

