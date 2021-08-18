Cancel
Ardmore Native Starts New Sports Venture Validated by Kobe Bryant

By Christine Tarlecki
Overtime Elite, the new high school venture started by Dan Porter, got one of its first positive appraisals from NBA legend Kobe Bryant, writes Mike Jensen for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Porter met with the late Lower Merion High School star in January last year to talk with him about potentially...

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

