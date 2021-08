Art Room Gallery is proud to announce their 2nd “Painting & Photography” Online Art Competition for the month of September 2021. This is the open subject theme. Artists from around the world are welcome to submit. The Gallery will accept entries in 2 different cattegories (painting and photography). Other visual art mediums are not allowed. All winning artists will receive a digital award certificate. First, second and third place will be largely displayed with an article about the artist and their work. First place will be on the poster of the show. $15 for 2 images, $28 for 4 images and $40 for up to 6 images. Deadline: September 2, 2021.