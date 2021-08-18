Amazon’s best deals for today, August 18th

(Clorox)

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes, Fresh Scent, Moisture Seal Lid, 75 Wipes, Pack of 3 (New Packaging)

Just over a year ago, these bleach wipes were practically currency. Stock up now that they’re plentiful again and on sale for $8.98 for 75 of the convenient cleaning wipes. Unlock an even greater discount when subscribe and save via Amazon for an additional 5 to 15% off.

Natural Vitality Calm, Magnesium Citrate Supplement Powder, Anti-Stress Drink Mix, Lemon - 16 ounce (Package May Vary)

It’s believed that up to 75% of American adults are not meeting their daily requirements for magnesium intake, and that can lead to a host of health issues such as fatigue, osteoporosis, and even mental health issues like anxiety and feelings of numbness.

Calm was created to help combat those issues and soothe stress while providing the proper nutrients your body needs to function smoothly. It mixes easily with water and gives a refreshing citrus taste, so grab some now while you can save 30% and pay under $20.

Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer, Fig 0.09 oz, Pack of 4

Sheer lip looks are in this year, and no company does it better than Burt’s Bees. Stock up on this gorgeous fig shade with a handy four pack just in time for cooler weather that calls for deeper tones, and you’ll pay less than $2.50 each thanks to this current sale.

Glad Tall Kitchen Trash Bags ForceFlex Plus with Clorox, 13 Gallon, Lemon Fresh Bleach Scent 90 Count (Package May Vary), White-gray, Lemon Fresh

Everyone needs trash bags, so why not go with an antibacterial option that also contains a lemon-fresh scent to help combat the odors that accumulate in your bin? These Glad ForceFlex that promise superior strength and a perfect fit in any tall kitchen trash can.

Buy today and you’ll get 90 bags for under $15 with the option to subscribe and save for an additional 5 to 15% off depending on what else you need.

Rainbow Light Women’s One Daily High Potency Multivitamin for Immune Support with Vitamin C, D & Zinc, 150 Tablets

If you’re looking for an affordable, all-around great women’s multivitamin, check out this Rainbow Light option that nearly 10,000 buyers love. One writes:

“These are the ONLY vitamins I will take. I’ve read the back a few times and know they are nutritionally balanced and plant-based with enzymes and all kinds of cool stuff, but the reason I take them is that they make me feel really good. I suffer from constant brain fog, depression, anxiety and issues with my memory but if I take these daily, within a week I can feel the fog lift and I start feeling more like myself. Give these a try if you have any of these issues!”

Buy now and save 38%.