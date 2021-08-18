Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon’s best deals for today, August 18th

By Kelsey Chapman
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVFyh_0bVLPiLV00
(Clorox)

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Bleach Free Cleaning Wipes, Fresh Scent, Moisture Seal Lid, 75 Wipes, Pack of 3 (New Packaging)

Just over a year ago, these bleach wipes were practically currency. Stock up now that they’re plentiful again and on sale for $8.98 for 75 of the convenient cleaning wipes. Unlock an even greater discount when subscribe and save via Amazon for an additional 5 to 15% off.

Natural Vitality Calm, Magnesium Citrate Supplement Powder, Anti-Stress Drink Mix, Lemon - 16 ounce (Package May Vary)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QQcQ_0bVLPiLV00

It’s believed that up to 75% of American adults are not meeting their daily requirements for magnesium intake, and that can lead to a host of health issues such as fatigue, osteoporosis, and even mental health issues like anxiety and feelings of numbness.

Calm was created to help combat those issues and soothe stress while providing the proper nutrients your body needs to function smoothly. It mixes easily with water and gives a refreshing citrus taste, so grab some now while you can save 30% and pay under $20.

Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer, Fig 0.09 oz, Pack of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkQ5H_0bVLPiLV00

Sheer lip looks are in this year, and no company does it better than Burt’s Bees. Stock up on this gorgeous fig shade with a handy four pack just in time for cooler weather that calls for deeper tones, and you’ll pay less than $2.50 each thanks to this current sale.

Glad Tall Kitchen Trash Bags ForceFlex Plus with Clorox, 13 Gallon, Lemon Fresh Bleach Scent 90 Count (Package May Vary), White-gray, Lemon Fresh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUion_0bVLPiLV00

Everyone needs trash bags, so why not go with an antibacterial option that also contains a lemon-fresh scent to help combat the odors that accumulate in your bin? These Glad ForceFlex that promise superior strength and a perfect fit in any tall kitchen trash can.

Buy today and you’ll get 90 bags for under $15 with the option to subscribe and save for an additional 5 to 15% off depending on what else you need.

Rainbow Light Women’s One Daily High Potency Multivitamin for Immune Support with Vitamin C, D & Zinc, 150 Tablets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhI4A_0bVLPiLV00

If you’re looking for an affordable, all-around great women’s multivitamin, check out this Rainbow Light option that nearly 10,000 buyers love. One writes:

“These are the ONLY vitamins I will take. I’ve read the back a few times and know they are nutritionally balanced and plant-based with enzymes and all kinds of cool stuff, but the reason I take them is that they make me feel really good. I suffer from constant brain fog, depression, anxiety and issues with my memory but if I take these daily, within a week I can feel the fog lift and I start feeling more like myself. Give these a try if you have any of these issues!”

Buy now and save 38%.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Clorox#Odor#Anti Stress Drink Mix#American#Burt S Bees#Rainbow Light#Vitamin C#D Zinc#Tablets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We love a stellar back-to-school sale, and the one happening at Macy's right now is no joke. You can get up to 70% off already marked-down items like comforter sets, luggage and dresses. Even better—with the code BTS, you can get up to an additional 20% off select sale items across the site. Whatever you choose, act fast: The Macy's savings end tonight.
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When you need a particular product in a hurry, there are few places easier to find what you're looking for than Amazon. With just a few clicks, you can locate practically any item, purchase it, and know that it will arrive at your doorstep days later. However, with so many products available, some occasionally fall through the cracks when it comes safety. Unfortunately, that's the case with one Amazon exclusive product that's being pulled from the market, and authorities are telling anyone who has one at home to stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your Amazon purchases are affected and what to do if you have the recalled product at home.
ShoppingT3.com

Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2021: what to expect plus the best deals today

Lowe's Labor Day sale 2021 is just about here and as one of the best Labor Day sales of the year, it offers a great selection of deals and offers on just about everything for the home. From savings on appliances to discounts on patio furniture, Lowe's Labor Day sale is usually one for the books.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

Hello savings! Best-selling cookware, fall fashion finds, and shopper-loved vacuums are all on sale at Amazon right now, but there's even better news. Amazon's outlet store dropped new ″Super Discounts,″ which are all $10 and under. The fresh assortment includes 3,000 markdowns across all departments. And while these deals last, shoppers can save up to 53 percent on the featured kitchen gadgets, stylish accessories, and face masks with thousands of five-star ratings.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save Hundreds on Furniture at Inside Weather’s Labor Day Sale

Forget Christmas Creep, we’re currently experiencing Labor Day Sale Creep, as American-made, direct-to-consumer furniture brand Inside Weather is currently throwing a sitewide sale for the holiday that’s three weeks away. Of course, since prices on their customizable armchairs, sofas, office furniture and more are up to 20% off, we’ll let it slide.
ShoppingPosted by
AL.com

Casper is having an early Labor Day sale: Here are some of the deals

We all need a good night’s sleep. And if you’re looking to save a little money while catching up on your ZZZs, then you’re in luck. Mattress maker Casper is having an early Labor Day Sale. Deals include up to 15% off select mattresses with 10% off pillows, sheets and more. Offers are available through Sept. 7.
ShoppingBHG

These Kitchen Towels Are a 'Kitchen Essential,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and They're $1 Apiece

Every kitchen needs a good kitchen towel. Not only does a solid hand towel quickly clean up messes that might be made while cooking, but it also cuts down on paper towel waste. (Just think about how many times you end up wiping your hands with multiple paper towels when you're in the kitchen). If you don't have a kitchen towel that does it all—wipes messes away, is always near to act as a pan holder, and sits pretty in the kitchen—give this one a try. It's lint-free and comes in a set of 15. Yes, you get 15 kitchen hand towels.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

You Can Get Amazon's Best-Selling Biker Shorts with Over 41,000 Five-Star Ratings on Sale Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you could use a new pair of biker shorts for the last few weeks of summer, Amazon is the place to go. The site has over 9,000 options, but shoppers seem to love the Baleaf High-Waisted Biker Shorts the most. And right now, you can score a pair for 20 percent off.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Vera Bradley Backpacks, Bags and More

Soon, we'll be returning to the office and kids will be heading back to school. After more than a year of seeing people on screens, we want to make sure we look good IRL from head to toe. That includes making sure we carry our essentials in style, and Amazon's Back to School Sale has the fashionable solution: Vera Bradley bags and backpacks! You can get her bags at huge markdowns at Amazon. There's a lot to work through to find the right bag, so we picked out our favorite back to school deals on Vera Bradley bags and backpacks on Amazon.
myrecipes.com

Over 93% of Amazon Shoppers Give This Slim Can Cooler Five Stars—and It's Only $20

Beach days, barbecues, and tailgates abound during the late summer months, and that means chilled drinks are definitely in order. But as temperatures continue to stay close to sweltering throughout much of August, even drinks that have been refrigerated overnight are bound to warm quickly without help. To keep the seltzers you love nice and cold, meet the shopper-loved slim can koozie that retails for as low as $20.
ShoppingPosted by
Mental_Floss

One of Amazon's Best-Selling Mattresses Is Currently on Sale

Since we spend a good portion of our lives sleeping, we should make sure we're not cutting corners when shopping for a new mattress. But that also doesn't mean you have to pay top dollar for quality. Right now, one of Amazon’s best-reviewed mattresses, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam 10-inch Mattress, is on sale for 10 percent off, bringing the price well below $400.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon's Best Loungewear Deals

We're entering the coziest of seasons. While it's hard to say goodbye to summer, we love saying hello to cozy clothes that we can work and lounge in. While many of us are shopping for school supplies and backpacks at Amazon, the internet retailer just dropped its Fall Fashion Guide with tons of deals. Right now, we're zeroing in on stylish loungewear pieces you can live in at home.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Amazon Drying Rack Is Ridiculously Popular and Can Be Used for So Much More Than Laundry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether or not you have a dryer at home, it’s hard to deny that having suitable space for air-drying is a necessity. When you’re in a bind, you might resort to using the shower curtain rod, backs of chairs, or even doorknobs; but making one addition to your laundry toolkit could save you a lot of trouble in the long run. Drying racks aren’t just an alternative to a clothes dryer — they’re also a companion. One drying rack in particular that’s been getting rave reviews (35,000 and counting!) is the Amazon Basics Foldable Clothes Drying Laundry Rack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy