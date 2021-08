“I love everything that the female lion represents,” designer Latoia Fitzgerald tells BAZAAR about the origin of the name Lionne (the French translation for lioness) over the phone—still riding the high of her first “see now, buy now” runway show. “She’s feisty but has this mystery about her that’s intriguing and walks around with her head high. But they also take care of each other’s cubs and hunt for food. So for me, I felt like it was a strong name.” As the moniker suggests, the L.A.-based brand, at its core is confident and bold while being able to hold space for a sultry side.