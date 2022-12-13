Christina Hall Has a Beautiful Tennessee Home With Husband Josh Hall! See Photos Inside the Cozy House

Country living! Flip or Flop alum Christina Hall (née Haack) has a home away from the coast, but it’s only part-time! The HGTV star has shared photos inside her cozy Tennessee house with husband Josh Hall .

The Christina on the Coast star’s abode is a vacation home, though, as she is based in California at her other scenic living space.

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark , who had recently moved out there," Christina previously told People . “Tennessee is gorgeous, and the people out there are so nice … Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents' farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

The Anaheim native was referring to a trip she took with her two oldest kids , daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa . The reality star also shares son Hudson with her ex-husband Ant Anstead .

Christina jetted out to Tennessee again over New Year’s Eve while her children were with their dads and decided to scope out some real estate. Surprisingly, she fell instantly in love with her new home and scooped it up on the spot.

"This insanely beautiful modern farmhouse had been on the market one day. So, we went and saw it, and I immediately fell in love and made an offer," she gushed. "It's on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more."

She closed on the home in April 2021 and even celebrated Easter there with her children.

That being said, the house flipper has been doing a lot of moving as of late. Although she’ll stay rooted in California, she put her $6 million Orange County home, which she shared with Ant, on the market in July 2021 while she looked for a new place in the area.

Christina may not be moving to Tennessee, but she certainly has a gorgeous place to flock to whenever she and Josh want to!

Scroll down to see photos inside Christina and Josh’s Tennessee home away from home.