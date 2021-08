Florida Townhouses and Condos July 2021 Market Report. Florida Townhouses and Condos showed improved closed sales when compared to last year, though at smaller numbers than in the previous months. New pending sales, were up slightly, reflecting the low inventory that is currently available. This will most likely result in lower closed sales results in the coming months. Closed sales were up by 21.1% as compared to last month’s increase of 79.6%. New sales under contract (new pending sales) increased by 0.6% (In June, a 7.5% increase).