Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Jace Christmann rejoins Dan Mullen to compete for starting kicking job

By Tyler Nettuno
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y5jm_0bVLPHi000

Name: Jace Christmann

Number: 47

Position: Kicker

Class: Redshirt senior

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 200 lbs

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High School: Memorial

Previous School: Mississippi State

Twitter: @jchristmann47

2020 statistics:

XPM XPA XP%

5 5 100

Overview:

Originally from Houston, Christmann was recruited to play kicker under Dan Mullen at Mississippi State in 2016. He redshirted his first year on campus but became the team’s starting placekicker his final 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He was perfect on 42 extra-point tries and was 12 of 14 on field-goal attempts for the season.

Mullen departed for Florida following the season, but Christmann retained his starting job under new coach Joe Moorhead. However, he was slightly less effective than the season before. He didn’t miss any PATs once again, but his field-goal percentage dropped to 75% on 12-of-16 kicking.

He took fewer attempts during his redshirt junior season in 2019, but he made eight of his 10 tries. However, he did have the first missed PAT in his career that season. When Moorhead was fired after the season, new coach Mike Leach decided to go in a different direction at kicker in 2020.

Christmann only appeared in three games and didn’t attempt any field goals. He attempted five PATs for the season and made all of them. With his starting job lost, Christmann entered the transfer portal after the season, ultimately rejoining the coach who recruited him at Florida.

Heading into his final season of eligibility in 2021, Christmann is the favorite to win the starting job, but he faces competition from another redshirt senior in Chris Howard, who has been the team’s backup kicker for a while now and impressed starting in place of Evan McPherson against Missouri last season.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Joe Moorhead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mississippi State#Xpm Xpa Xp#Florida Gators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsallfans.co

Dan Mullen pleased with Emory Jones’ retention from spring

Florida has the herculean task of replacing the most prolific passer in school history (statistically speaking) in Kyle Trask. Likely new starter Emory Jones has never started a game with UF, but he’s seen a healthy amount of action during the last two seasons as Trask’s backup, including extended time in the Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen Compares Tim Tebow To An Action Movie Hero

Florida head coach Dan Mullen doesn’t know if Tim Tebow can cut it as an NFL tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he does know one thing about his former college quarterback: he’ll never count him out. Tebow is attempting an incredibly unlikely NFL comeback at that new position with his former college head coach, and Mullen’s former boss at UF, Urban Meyer.
NFL247Sports

Dan Mullen adds comic relief to Tim Tebow tight end question

Florida coach Dan Mullen is admittedly unsure if the Tim Tebow experiment at tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars is going to work, but the offensive guru who worked closely with the former Heisman winner with the Gators refuses to doubt his abilities. The Jaguars open the preseason Saturday night against the Cleveland Browns and all eyes are Tebow, who has a few more weeks to show everything he has in hopes of making the franchise's 53-man roster.
College Sportsallfans.co

Dan Mullen Shares Insight into Gators’ Transfer-Portal Thought Process

Photo credit: University of Florida Athletics Association. It hasn’t always been easy for the Florida Gators to bring in just any transfer portal player. While the program, and head coach Dan Mullen, have appeared to indiscriminately use the tool to find diamonds in the rough, there is a process that must be used, and there are some hesitations at first, even with a former five-star recruit, receiver Justin Shorter.
College SportsYardbarker

UF's Dan Mullen Praises QB Anthony Richardson Following Scrimmage

If you ask about quarterbacks with Gators head coach Dan Mullen you might want to ask about Anthony Richardson, the team's sophomore quarterback that has already grown into a player that many, including those within the Florida football program, believe heavily in. During his press conference with the local Florida...
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Dan Mullen talks development of Florida wide receiver room

Florida has a lot of offensive production to replace in 2021. Gone are wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and tight end Kyle Pitts, not to mention quarterback Kyle Trask. To replace the production, head coach Dan Mullen and the Gators now turn to players like former five-star receiver Justin Shorter and third-year receiver Ja’Markis Weston.
NFLngscsports.com

Florida Gators: Looking At The 2021 Football Season

The Florida Gators start the 2021 football season with many questions. As many college football teams do, many of their great players head to the NFL. For the Gators, three of them on offense made up for a lot of yards. Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarius Toney were those three players. The offense averaged about 42 points a game. There were many good things that happened like finally beating the Georgia Bulldogs and a close game in the SEC Championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The same Crimson Tide that went on to win another national championship. Dan Mullen is going to have to figure out a way of making up for those three players and the others he lost. Looking at the schedule this team could win 10 games which they’ve done under Mullen very frequently. Let’s look at the 2021 season to see how it will end up.
Florida State247Sports

Plenty of competition at cornerback for Florida

We all know that third-year sophomore Kaiir Elam is going to man one of the two cornerback spots for the Florida Gators in 2021. But that second spot is one that will be contested now that expected starter Jaydon Hill went down in the first week of fall practice. There are a handful of players that head coach Dan Mullen says are competing for that spot at this point, less than two weeks before the season opener.
College Sports247Sports

Gator kickers getting pressure from teammates in their battle for job

The Florida Gators have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal for positions all over the field in the four years the portal has existed and this year they went to the portal for a place kicker. Jace Christmann was picked up after he decided to leave Mississippi State and after Florida head coach Dan Mullen signed him at the school back in 2017. Christmann is currently in a battle with Chris Howard who has been on campus at Florida for four years. The staff is doing what they can to put pressure on the two to see which the best one for the job is.
Florida State247Sports

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin opens up on Dan Mullen, assessment of Gators football program

Three seasons into Dan Mullen's coaching tenure at the University of Florida, Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin likes where the football program is headed as a perennial SEC and College Football Playoff contender. Stricklin assessed the program heading into the 2021 season and where the Gators have made the most strides during his tenure as athletic director, which began in 2016 with a memorable loss to Arkansas under then-coach Jim McElwain.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports not high on the Gators in preseason re-ranking

Florida fans are optimistic heading into the 2021 season despite the fact that the team could look very different under quarterback Emory Jones and without star pass-catchers Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. The Gators are coming off what was probably the best season of the Dan Mullen era, but it resulted in just an 8-4 record despite the team being just six points away from a possible College Football Playoff berth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy