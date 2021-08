Miami Gardens (CBS12) — There is nothing NFL teams crave more during training camp than competing against another NFL team. That’s exactly what the Dolphins have experienced over the past two weeks, hosting the Atlanta Falcons for joint practices starting on Wednesday, one week after spending the better part of a week with the Chicago Bears. No one craves this type of competition more than former Glades Central & FAU star Cre’von LeBlanc, who had a diving interception today in seven on seven drills, hungry to earn himself a spot on this 2021 Dolphins team.