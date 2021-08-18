Ben Higgins Interview: Performing karaoke at the American Century Championship, the difficulty of golfing in front of galleries

After a year-long hiatus from "Bachelor in Paradise," fans are more excited than ever for former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants to head to the beach in Mexico to find love and start drama. The Season 7 cast features a few former "Bachelor in Paradise" cast members: Tia Booth, who appeared on Season 5 and had a short-lived fling with Colton Underwood; Demi Burnett, who appeared on Season 6 and was in the franchise's the first same-sex relationship shown on the show; and Becca Kufrin, who wasn't a cast member on "Bachelor in Paradise," but was the Season 14 lead on "The Bachelorette."