WASHINGTON — A major milestone in federal vaccination approval spurred President Biden to again make the case for hesitant Americans to get inoculated against COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration gave its long-anticipated approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Up until now, the more than 300 million Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses were administered under what’s known as an emergency use authorization. Approximately half of the U.S. population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the New York Times, and the FDA’s approval may push states to implement more stringent vaccination and masking requirements in schools, workplaces and public spaces.