Kentucky State

Thorns & Roses: Kentucky GOP Descend Into Mask Madness, Free Rides For Vaccines At State Fair

By LEO Weekly
leoweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Kentucky State Fair opens this week, the prospect of unvaccinated people from across Kentucky mingling together freaks us out a bit. But, a bright spot is that there will be vaccines available at the fair — and perks for those who take advantage of it. The Kentucky Association of Health Plans is offering free, unlimited ride wristbands and $20 gift cards for anyone 12 and up who gets vaccinated at the Fair’s West Wing Health Pavilion. So, get your free thrills and then enjoy the freedom that the vaccine will bestow upon you — and us all.

Kentucky Stateleoweekly.com

Kentucky Child COVID Hospital Admissions Hit Record High

Seventeen children were hospitalized in Kentucky yesterday for COVID-19 — the highest number ever in Kentucky. The previous high was 12 admissions in December, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. COVID cases in Kentucky children increased more than 400% last month, from 133 on July 16 to 548 on Aug....
Kentucky Stateleoweekly.com

The Complete Guide To The Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky State Fair time is here again. From Aug. 19-29, If you are excited and ready to go, here’s a little guide about what’s happening at the fair this year. As with everything, this year we are still dealing with a pandemic and plans can change at the drop of a hat, so be sure to check the schedule on the day you decide to go to the fair.
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Kentucky State Fair announces masking, teen attendance policies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Fair has provided guidance for masking and attendance for guests under 18 years old. The fair board previously announced on August 2 they would be adhering to policies put in place for the Kentucky Exposition Center as well as other state government buildings requiring masks.
Kentucky Stateclayconews.com

Kentucky Association of Health Plans Giving Unlimited Ride Wristband and a Gift Card to Attendees Receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair

Lexington, Ky. (August 17, 2021) –Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all carriers offering health coverage in Kentucky, today announced the fifth phase in the organization’s campaign to improve vaccine acceptance and access in the Commonwealth. Throughout the Kentucky State Fair kicking off Aug. 19, KAHP...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Vaccine drive at State Fair includes gift cards, unlimited rides

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky Association of Health Plans, the trade association representing all carriers offering health coverage in Kentucky, announced Tuesday the fifth phase in the organization’s campaign to improve vaccine acceptance and access in the Commonwealth. Throughout the Kentucky State Fair kicking off Aug. 19, KAHP will...
Kentucky Statederbycityweekend.com

Kentucky State Fair begins Thursday

Getting ready for thousands of people to visit the Kentucky State Fair is a ride of its own. Sharon Spencer is part of the madness of the preparation. “We’ve got a lot of boots on the ground, and everything from amusement rides over to livestock shows,” Spencer said. Spencer and...
Iowa StateTexarkana Gazette

Free vaccines at Midwest state fairs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nestled between corn dog stands, animal barns and booths touting hot tubs and John Deere tractors, a Hy-Vee pharmacist and several nurses have been administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Iowa State Fair to anyone eligible that wants one. Their booth didn't have the long lines of...
EducationDaily Beast

The GOP Is Holding My Kids Hostage for a Third School Year

This weekend before school starts in Virginia, my wife and I will have to decide between my son’s education or our daughter’s health. Millions of families around the country will be making similar painful compromises. Our 5-year-old daughter Nusayba is an immuno-suppressed, Stage 4 cancer survivor who received a full...
Arizona StateMSNBC

How Arizona Republicans' bizarre 'audit' managed to get even worse

At Donald Trump's rally in Alabama over the weekend, there was a point at which the former president not only assured his followers that his election conspiracy theories are true, he also added, "You'll see the evidence starting to come out." Nearly 10 months after the Republican's defeat, there is...
Kentucky Stateleoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/20)

One of the best parts of summer, The Kentucky State Fair started yesterday. Go for the donut burger (and other fried fair foods), Thrill Ville’s midway, adorable animals and quirky performances. A full guide by LEO can be found here. You can also attend the Texas Roadhouse Free Concert Series, which comes with fair admission. Ginuwine is playing this Friday. Other attractions this weekend are: The Pork Revue pig comedy show, the Marvelous Mutts canine agility showcase and music from the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and The Wulfe Bros.
Kentucky Stateleoweekly.com

$10K In Grant Money Available For Kentucky Filmmakers

Based in Durham, North Carolina, the Southern Documentary Fund (SDF) is announcing a call for entries for the 2021 SDF production grant for Southern filmmakers that are living and working in what is considered the American South. The call for grants is open now and will not end until Oct....
Louisville, KYleoweekly.com

Documentary Being Made About Alberta Jones, Louisville Attorney And Activist That Was Murdered in 1965

In 1965, the body of 34-year-old attorney Alberta Odell Jones was pulled from the Ohio River. Authorities at first thought that Jones had drowned until they found her car nearby with blood inside. An autopsy later revealed that she had received several blows to the head before she entered the water. The case was officially labeled a homicide, closed and then reopened, but it has remained unsolved.
Kentucky Stateleoweekly.com

Another Kentuckian Arrested For Actions During Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Insurrection

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will go down in the history books as one of the most embarrassing, pathetic and sad days in the country’s history. On Tuesday, the FBI announced that another person from Kentucky has been arrested in connection to the event, when the Capitol building was flooded by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters for more than four hours. Numerous people where injured and five died.

