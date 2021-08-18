Thorns & Roses: Kentucky GOP Descend Into Mask Madness, Free Rides For Vaccines At State Fair

As the Kentucky State Fair opens this week, the prospect of unvaccinated people from across Kentucky mingling together freaks us out a bit. But, a bright spot is that there will be vaccines available at the fair — and perks for those who take advantage of it. The Kentucky Association of Health Plans is offering free, unlimited ride wristbands and $20 gift cards for anyone 12 and up who gets vaccinated at the Fair’s West Wing Health Pavilion. So, get your free thrills and then enjoy the freedom that the vaccine will bestow upon you — and us all.