Ethanol prices in Brazil's Center-South expected to top record highs in near term

By Phillip Herring
spglobal.com
 6 days ago

Center-South ethanol prices expected to attain 4,000 Real/cu m: trader. Southeastern consumers favoring hydrous ethanol over gasoline. Ethanol prices in Brazil's Center-South continue to hit record highs daily because of high demand, small volumes being offered in the spot market, and overall tight stocks. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...

