AKRON, Ohio — One man is in critical condition and another was hospitalized after they were shot while sitting in a vehicle early Saturday morning just south of downtown. Police found the two wounded men, ages 23 and 26, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting on the 800 block of South Main Street. Both were taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where the 23-year-old was listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.