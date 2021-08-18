Cancel
Reimagining the American Outlaw

By Narimes Parakul
 6 days ago

Between grading students' papers and studying for finals at the end of spring quarter, Tom Lin was also making publicity appearances and preparing for the release of his debut novel, The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu (Little, Brown and Company, 2021). In his third year of his doctoral studies in the English department at UC Davis, Lin's Western features a new take on the American classic by featuring a protagonist whose community was instrumental in building the West but are often forgotten from its history: Asian immigrants.

