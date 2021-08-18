Wednesday's COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:. Number of N.C. cases: Wednesday's data shows 5,256 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,131,243. There were a total of 35,514 tests completed on Tuesday. Of the tests returned Monday, 13.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.