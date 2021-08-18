AMD Set To Become TSMC’s 2nd Largest Customer – Apple Car Chip Production Rumored For China

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) orders for its next-generation 3nm chip manufacturing process have started to materialize, according to a fresh report from Digitimes Taiwan. TSMC is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, and the company has propelled itself to new heights on the back of its strong performance with the 7nm semiconductor manufacturing node and orders from Cupertino tech giant Apple, Inc and other large tech firms. Fresh details from Digitimes suggest that while Apple will retain its place as TSMC's biggest customer, Santa Clara based chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) is also set to become the company's second-largest customer due to strong growth in all of its chip segments, particularly the EPYC server products.