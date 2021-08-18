Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburndale, FL

Polk County Sheriff's Office reports Auburndale man dead after crashing into concrete pole

The Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND — An Auburndale man died after police say he lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete pole Wednesday. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved 56-year-old Danny Hawthorne and happened around 3 a.m. Hawthorne was reportedly driving a red 2007 Saturn Ion east on Lake Alfred Road, between Bolender Road and Adams Barn Road, when he lost control at a curve, causing the car to spin and slam into the pole.

www.theledger.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Traffic
Auburndale, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Auburndale, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Accidents
Lakeland, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#County Line#Traffic Accident#Dui#The Pcso Traffic Homicide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 2

Community Policy