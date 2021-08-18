Polk County Sheriff's Office reports Auburndale man dead after crashing into concrete pole

LAKELAND — An Auburndale man died after police say he lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete pole Wednesday. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved 56-year-old Danny Hawthorne and happened around 3 a.m. Hawthorne was reportedly driving a red 2007 Saturn Ion east on Lake Alfred Road, between Bolender Road and Adams Barn Road, when he lost control at a curve, causing the car to spin and slam into the pole.