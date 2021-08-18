Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Hundred: London Spirit beat Welsh Fire but miss out on top-three finish

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelsh Fire 96-9 (100 balls): Redmayne 35 (28); Gibson 2-10, Sharma 2-14 London Spirit 96-3 (58 balls): Knight 34* (19), Gibson 34* (19), Matthews 2-28 London Spirit comprehensively beat Welsh Fire in the final group game of the women's Hundred in Cardiff, but missed out on reaching the latter stages of the competition due to an inferior run-rate.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Deepti Sharma
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Beth Mooney
Person
Meg Lanning
Person
Deandra Dottin
Person
Chloe Tryon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Spirit#Birmingham Phoenix#Georgia Wareham#Women S Hundred#Gibson 2 10#Openers Chloe Tryon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsBBC

The Hundred: Brave go top of the table, Fire crash out

Welsh Fire 144-5(100 balls): Banton 36 (20); Briggs 2-17 Southern Brave147-2(87 balls): de Kock 57 (32), Vince 53 (39) Half-centuries for James Vince and Quinton de Kock led Southern Brave to a comfortable victory over Welsh Fire, and to the top of the men's Hundred table. Welsh Fire, who are...
SportsSkySports

The Hundred: Imran Tahir registers remarkable hat-trick as Birmingham Phoenix demolish Welsh Fire

Imran Tahir registered the tournament's first hat-trick as Birmingham Phoenix moved top of the table with a resounding 93-run victory over Welsh Fire in The Hundred. Earlier in the evening, 19-year-old Will Smeed (65 no) produced another sublime knock, while Moeen Ali (59 off 28) also starred as the hosts posted a mammoth total, although it was Tahir who stole the headlines on a perfect night for Phoenix at Edgbaston...
SportsBBC

The Hundred: London Spirit's Deandra Dottin on her Olympic dream

Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Women's Hundred. Venue: Emirates Old Trafford Date: 10 August Time: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Two from 14:45 BST, plus live text, radio commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app. In 2018, Deandra Dottin was named World T20 cricketer of...
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Holder, Seales Limit Pakistan but West Indies Stumble with Bat

Seamers Jason Holder and Jayden Seales snatched three-wicket hauls to restrict Pakistan to a modest total on the opening day of the first Test, but fast bowler Mohammad Abbas grabbed two wickets in successive deliveries in the day’s penultimate over, as West Indies surrendered some of their advantage on Thursday.
Sportstucsonpost.com

Glenn Phillips rescues Welsh Fire with stunning knock

Has the Hundred reached the newbie fans it wanted to target?. Moeen Ali returns to captain Birmingham Phoenix in Hundred final. Fire won the toss and chose to field as Spirit openers Inglis and Adam Rossington made a quiet start before the former smashed Matt Milnes into the crowd at midwicket.Inglis then hooked the same bowler - who had switched ends - for six although if Phillips had been on the boundary, he would surely have caught a simple catch.Spirit reached 38 without loss from the first Powerplay, but Rossington was superbly caught low down by Josh Cobb on the long-on boundary with Matt Critchley the bowler.Inglis nonetheless carried on his merry way but he was given a life on the 50th ball of the innings when he was dropped by Critchley who was far too casual on the fence.Joe Cracknell (35) rubbed salt in Welsh wounds by taking Qais Ahmad's next two balls for six and four. He then smashed yet another full toss into the stands.The Fire didn't look at the races with the ball or in the field with Milnes a target and Inglis went to 50 from only 31 balls with a single which also took his team into three figures.Critchley's drop of Inglis got more costly by the ball as the Australian batsman mixed raw power with some impressive placement. It forced Fire captain Ben Duckett into a desperate strategic timeout.Duckett did catch Cracknell off yet another full toss, this time by Ryan Higgins. But England one-day captain Eoin Morgan contributed a quickfire 25 which included a six off Luke Fletcher and him being dropped by David Lloyd. Fletcher eventually got Morgan lbw.Inglis was caught at mid-off on the penultimate ball of the innings.Tom Banton finished a disappointing personal campaign in which he has failed to contribute by falling lbw to Blake Cullen to just the second legal ball of the Fire's reply. Lloyd followed, also falling for a duck when he was caught behind by Rossington with Cullen again the bowler.Fire were reeling with two wickets down and as many runs on the board and when Duckett chopped Brad Wheal on to his stumps, it seemed the game was effectively up.Phillips wasn't having that and he threw caution to the wind with his six onslaught before he was dropped by David Wiese as he went for an acrobatic boundary effort. Phillips moved to 53 from just 21 balls with his fifth maximum as he singlehandedly kept his team in with a chance of victory.Spirit's Ravi Bopara also dropped Leus du Plooy off his own bowling. Fire needed 53 from the final 40 balls, but Phillips went when he was caught smartly by Mason Crane looking for yet another six. Crane then got Du Plooy lbw as the batter's review failed.Bopara caught Higgins in effortless fashion just a delivery after the ball had sailed over his head for six as the game went down to the wire.Cracknell dropped a skier from Cobb and held his head in his hands, but Critchley went without scoring. Cobb (28 not out) nonetheless sliced Jade Dernbach for four which was a crucial moment. Seven were required from the final five balls bowled by Wheal, but Ahmad scored back-to-back boundaries through backward point to win a thrilling game."When you are in a position where you feel like you are only going to lose, you go for broke and we managed to keep it going even though I got out," Phillips said. "We knew we were out of the competition before this game, but we are still entertainers and we want to perform for the crowd."London Spirit captain Eoin Morgan said: "I thought we had a really good score on a reasonable wicket and we started extremely well with the ball. But the way Glenn Phillips played was of a high-class international standard. It was the difference in the game and gave the game a shift in momentum. Winning is a habit and when you are winning and you get to the crucial moments, you nail them. We haven't done that."Glenn PhillipsJosh InglisLondon Spirit (Men)Welsh Fire (Men)Spirit vs FireThe Hundred Men's Competition.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Leicester's defeat at West Ham last term led to them narrowly missing out on the Champions League... but after two near misses at Europe's elite, the Foxes are building on and off the pitch as they return to the London Stadium hunting the top four again

To the casual observer, May 2021 might look like the high watermark for Leicester City. Five years after shocking the football world by winning the Premier League title, the Foxes made history again by claiming the FA Cup for the first time in their 137-year existence. For a club that...
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Exemplary Roach Rattles Pakistan but Babar, Fawad Fifties Steady Visitors

Kemar Roach conjured up an exemplary three-wicket haul to inch within four wickets of drawing level with the legendary Sir Garry Sobers on the all-time West Indies list, but half-centuries from Fawad Alam and captain Babar Azam inspired a strong Pakistan response, on Friday’s opening day of the second Test at Sabina Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy