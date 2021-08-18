Cancel
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: All the queens competing on series 3

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series three has been revealed.

The BBC Three competition returns to our screens this autumn with its second series of 2021.

A total of 12 queens will be competing for the top prize, including the show’s first ever cisgender female drag queen and a familiar face from series two.

The last series of Drag Race UK was won by Lawrence Chaney, while The Vivienne was the first British queen to win the crown.

Meet the line-up for series three below...

Victoria Scone

Living in Cardiff, Portsmouth-born Victoria is the first bio queen or faux queen to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. This means that Victoria is a cisgender woman who performs as a drag queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4jJR_0bVLN46Y00
Victoria Scone (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

An all-round entertainer, she says that her drag is high camp and inspired by pantomime and “the older Welsh queens”.

Discussing her gender identity, Victoria, 27, says: “I definitely didn’t invent the art of drag for women. I am not the first and I certainly won’t be the last. But I feel very capable and proud to have made it through the application process and be the first on Drag Race UK.”

Veronica Green

Veronica Green first appeared on series two of Drag Race UK, but her time on the show was cut short as she tested positive for Covid-19 just as filming resumed after lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvF8f_0bVLN46Y00
Veronica Green (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

A drag queen with a background in musical theatre, the 35-year-old says that she hopes returning with some TV experience will give her an advantage over her fellow contestants.

“I’ve proved that I’m a heavy weight contender,” she says. “The judges described me as a triple threat on series 2, and I’ve already won a badge! I’ve kept it in a box on my windowsill at home so that I wake up to it every morning!”

Vanity Milan

Vanity is a “born and bred” South London queen, who describes herself as “sugar, spice and everything nice”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yG25u_0bVLN46Y00
Vanity Milan (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

Despite only doing drag for a year, she’s already won competitions and has a background in dance.

“I don’t want to class myself as a queen that fits into just one category because my drag career is ever-evolving,” Vanity, 29, says. “I’m always learning, and I can serve looks, do comedy, sing and dance.”

Scarlett Harlett

It doesn’t get more east London than Scarlett, a queen described as “EastEnders personified” or “Danny Dyer in drag”.

Aged 26, she’s been performing in drag for eight years but admits that dancing is not her forte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNznF_0bVLN46Y00
Scarlett Harlett (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

She says: “Representation really does matter to me. I have come from nothing. I grew up on a council estate and I feel so proud to have landed myself in one of the biggest shows in the UK right now. I want people to know you can make a banquet out of scraps. I am doing this for the Isle of Dogs!”

River Medway

Named after her hometown in Kent, River has a background in musical theatre and live singing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKdav_0bVLN46Y00
River Medway (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

At 22, she’s been getting into drag since she was 15 and performing in clubs from the age of 18. She admits to being inspired by Hannah Montana.

“My drag is camp, feel good and shallow. It’s not that deep! Don’t take it too seriously babe,” she says. “I am 50 per cent white British, 50 per cent Singaporean and 100 per cent a cross dresser.”

Krystal Versace

One of the youngest queens in the pack, 19-year-old Krystal is a self-described “sex goddess” who’s been working in the industry for two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFtUP_0bVLN46Y00
Krystal Versace (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

Growing up watching Drag Race, she says that she’s always been inspired by the show and hopes to bring a “new fire” to the series.

“My first time in drag was so overwhelming because it was the first time I’d been around other queens, but I just felt like I’d fallen into something so magical,” Krystal says. “I knew that I needed to keep doing drag for the rest of my life!”

Kitty Scott-Claus

A high-camp queen from Birmingham, Kitty, 29, used to perform with series one star Cheryl Hole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kupns_0bVLN46Y00
Kitty Scott-Claus (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

She says that she’s a great performer but sewing is her weakness, so we’ll see how she performs in the fashion challenges.

Kitty says she’s “the future of British drag”, adding: “I am silly and camp and have everything that old school drag was, but I have the modern edge. I’m the whole package.”

Ella Vaday

Ella, 32, has worked as a dancer and West End performer for years, but only started performing in drag more recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX8iX_0bVLN46Y00
Ella Vaday (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

She says that her drag represents her more feminine side, “which as a male actor I’ve never been allowed to show, so it’s two fingers up to everyone who has ever told me I must look like a leading man. Now, I am both the lead man and the lead woman.”

The 32-year-old comes from Dagenham and describes herself as “a yummy mummy – a bit garish, a bit classy, a bit Essex-y”.

Elektra Fence

Hailing from Burnley, Elektra, 29, got her name after a video went viral of her being electrocuted by (you guessed it) an electric fence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhf5H_0bVLN46Y00
(BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

She’s a trained dancer and says she’s happiest when entertaining people at a live show.

As for her inspirations, it’s “northern warrior-women like Bet Lynch and Jane McDonald… But also by strong, glamorous ladies, like Miley Cyrus, Kris Jenner and Madonna”.

Charity Kase

Opting for an “outlandish” costume for her promo look, Charity says that she likes to use drag to “escape from the mundane, boring, bland grey world that we live in”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuTe4_0bVLN46Y00
Charity Kase (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

Handy with a hot-glue gun and making an amazing outfit on a budget, Charity, 24, comes from Lancashire but now lives in east London.

“My drag is not entry level,” she says. “At a Charity Kase show, you can expect shock, horror, gore, glamour and maybe a little bit of vomit!! You have never seen anything like me, here before.”

Chorizo May

A Spanish queen living in Newcastle, Chorizo describes herself as her city’s “spiciest, meatiest and silliest sausage”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ur51_0bVLN46Y00
Choriza May (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

Known for storytelling and integrating puppetry into her drag, the 30-year-old is happy to represent immigrants living across the UK.

“As an immigrant queen, I’m someone with a slightly different background to the other queens in the competition, but my drag was born in the UK,” she says. “There are millions of European immigrants in the UK, and I’m so happy to be representing them as drag queen of the immigrants!”

Anubis

Another teenage queen, Anubis’s name is a nod to her Egyptian heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJntv_0bVLN46Y00
Anubis (BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Burmiston)

The 19-year-old has been performing in drag for two and a half years and says her greatest strength is her vocal talent, having worked as a backing singer in the past.

“My mum and my nan are the big inspirations for me,” she says. “A lot of my drag persona is based on my grandma, she’s an absolute legend. She’s really wacky with a really kind heart. She raised me, and so she is partly responsible for the craziness that is me, Anubis.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns this autumn on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

