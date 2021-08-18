Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical storm Grace barrelling towards Mexico bringing life-threatening rip tides

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lX5c5_0bVLMrwB00

Tropical Storm Grace was barrelling towards Mexico on Wednesday with sustained winds of 60mph.

The storm is around 85 southeast of Grand Cayman, part of the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean. The Caribbean Utilities Company reported 52 power outages across the Cayman Islands with nearly 30,00 customers affected.

The storm passed over Jamaica on Tuesday leaving people stranded on flooded roads and toppling trees, Reuters reported.

On Monday, Grace slammed into Haiti bringing heavy rains in the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake this weekend which has killed nearly 2,000 people and left thousands more injured.

Following the storm, “flooding and mudslides are likely to worsen the situation of vulnerable families and further complicate the humanitarian response,” UNICEF said in a statement.

Grace is expected impact Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula late on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The tropical storm will potentially bring hurricane-force winds, life-threatening rip tides, and six inches of rain to the Mexican coastline.

The Yucatan Peninsula, stretching from Cancun to Punta Herrero, is under a hurricane warning.

The storm is then forecast to pass over the Bay of Campeche, in the southern Gulf of Mexico, and make landfall on the central coast of Mexico on Friday evening.

Tropical storms Grace, Fred, and Henri are all currently active in the Atlantic amid what’s shaping up to be a busy hurricane season.

Fred made landfall in Florida on Monday leaving one man dead following a car crash. The storm is currently making its way up the east coast and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Henri is currently located southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.

In a landmark report published last week by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UN’s leading authority on climate science, experts warned that global heating is likely to contribute to making hurricanes more powerful and more frequent.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Mexico#Un#Extreme Weather#Reuters#Unicef#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tracking several tropical waves

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH “The Ins &...
EnvironmentThe Independent

Huge lightning bolt strikes busy road during severe thunderstorm

A huge bolt of lightning struck close to a busy road in Minnesota during storms on Tuesday morning. Dramatic dashcam footage, captured by a driver commuting to the Twin Cities, shows the bolt lighting up the sky as heavy rain continues to fall. Severe thunderstorms in the area have left...
AnimalsThe Independent

Great white shark feasts on whale carcass in Australia

A great white shark has been filmed feasting on a humpback whale carcass near the main shipping port of Adelaide, Australia. The whale is believed to have been inadvertently struck by a cargo ship in the open ocean, local media reported. Its carcass has since washed into the harbour area, with the smell of the decomposing body attracting at least one shark. The predator was seen thrashing about as it tore strips off the whale.
EuropeThe Independent

Italy commemorates fifth anniversary of deadly earthquake

Nearly 300 people were killed when a 6.2-magnitude quake hit Amatrice and other small towns in the early hours of 24 August 2016. Thousands more were injured and left homeless as more than a dozen tremors rattled the region over the following months. Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, who laid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy