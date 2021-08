The Boston Celtics and their coaching staff have some work to do figuring out what lineups they will use. The Boston Celtics this year lost players Evan Fournier, Semi Ojeleye, Tremont Waters, Luke Kornet, Tristan Thompson, Tacko Fall, and probably their biggest and most impactful loss, starting point guard Kemba Walker. They also gained and traded Moses Brown of the OKC Thunder before he had a chance to play with the team. The Celtics ended up signing Al Horford, Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Bruno Fernando, Enes Kanter, and Kris Dunn. That is a very large group of players who received solid amount of playing time and rotational minutes leaving.