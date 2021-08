FLAGSTAFF, Ariz – The city of Flagstaff recently heard from residents of Flagstaff Village Apartments that because the apartment complex was being redeveloped, all month-to-month tenants needed to vacate their units by Sept. 30, 2021 and no other leases would be extended. The city of Flagstaff reached out to Park 7 Group, the new property owner regarding this change. The property owner listened to the concerns and indicated a desire to be a community partner and provide flexibility where possible. Park 7 Group has committed that any resident of Flagstaff Village Apartments with a lease ending prior to Dec. 31, 2021 can contact the property manager to obtain an extension of their lease through Dec. 31, 2021. Park 7 Group stated that no further extensions beyond Dec. 31, 2021 will be granted.