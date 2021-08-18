Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia teen girl shot in head while playing basketball in park

By Charlie Dwyer
 6 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A teenage girl who was playing basketball with about ten others in Philadelphia’s Jerome Brown Park was shot in the head and fell to the ground police say. When police arrived all of the other players have fled and now as she battles for her life at the hospital, police are asking for those who fled the scene to speak up and help them with the investigation. The 15-year-old girl is undergoing surgery for critical wounds to her head and her future is uncertain. She was shot twice.

