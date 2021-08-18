Vitamin D may help prevent colon cancer among younger adults, study finds
A diet rich in vitamin D may offer younger adults protection against colon cancer, new data suggests. The colon cancer rate continues to rise among adults younger than 50 despite the incidence rate decreasing among the overall population.It isn't completely clear what is driving the surge in the younger population, but one group of scientists suggests that vitamin D deficiency may be a factor.www.phillyvoice.com
Comments / 0