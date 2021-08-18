Cancel
Religion

Cardinal Raymond Burke, a Vaccine Skeptic, Remains in Serious Condition With COVID-19

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Burke tweeted on August 10 that he had caught the coronavirus, but his condition since then has been unclear.

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Related
POTUSNew York Post

Grandson of Rev. Billy Graham in critical condition with COVID-19

The grandson of late evangelist Billy Graham is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19, relatives said. Jonathan Lotz, who reportedly worked with his grandfather from 1994 through 2002, was in an ICU at an undisclosed hospital Sunday, according to a Facebook post by his mother. “Pray he will not have...
ReligionLa Crosse Tribune

Cardinal Burke taken off ventilator, still being hospitalized for COVID-19

Cardinal Raymond Burke has been taken off ventilation and is transfering from the ICU to a hospital room, his family announced through the Shrine’s twitter account Saturday morning. Burke, who revealed via Twitter Aug. 10 that he had contracted the coronavirus, was intubated Aug. 14 as his condition worsened. Earlier...
ReligionVindy.com

Latin Mass to remain at Vienna parish

Pope Francis has put restrictions on the use of the old Latin Mass, reversing one of Pope Benedict XVI’s signature decisions. Traditionalist Catholics in the Mahoning Valley, however, won’t have to worry about any of these new restrictions. Francis, 84, issued a new law — or Motu Proprio — on...
Public Healthweisradio.com

COVID-19 live updates: Jesse Jackson, wife hospitalized with virus

(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 625,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.4 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors' observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier. Doctors were “carefully...
ReligionPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pope Francis is tearing the Catholic Church apart

In the summer of 2001, I drove up to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to find what we called “the traditional Latin Mass,” the form of Roman Catholic worship that stretched back centuries and was last authorized in 1962, before the Second Vatican Council changed everything. Back then, conservative Catholics called people who sought it out “schismatics” and “Rad Trads.”
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas will not issue religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine requirments

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas has said it will not be issuing religious exemptions requested by parishioners for COVID-19 vaccine requirements. In a message sent to all parishes in the diocese, Bishop Leo Thomas said that the decision is in accordance with Pope Francis' comments over the past several months, in which he has encouraged Catholics to get the vaccine not only for their safety but also for those who are vulnerable to infection and severe symptoms.
La Crosse, WILake Geneva Regional News

Former La Crosse Diocese leader Cardinal Burke hospitalized with COVID-19

Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, who was bishop of the diocese between 1995-2004, is currently on a ventilator due to the virus, just a few days after testing positive. “Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress,” a tweet from Saturday, Aug. 14, states. Burke wrote in a tweet just four days earlier revealing that he had tested positive.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

IN PHOTOS: Cardinal Raymond Burke at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Here are scenes from Cardinal Raymond Burke's visits to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in recent years. Burke, the former bishop to the Diocese of La Crosse, is hospitalized with COVID-19 and in "serious, but stable condition," the Shrine announced Wednesday. Burke is currently sedated and on a ventilator while he battles the virus, the announcement stated.
Religionkshb.com

Pope Francis appears in video promoting vaccination

Pope Francis is adding his voice to a campaign to overcome vaccine skepticism, issuing a public service announcement insisting that vaccines are safe, effective and an “act of love.”. The video message released Wednesday is aimed at a global audience but directed particularly at the Americas. It features six cardinals...
ReligionSFGate

Catholics for Choice Calls Out Cardinal Raymond Burke's History of Spreading COVID Disinformation, Prays for His Recovery from COVID-19

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Catholics for Choice, which uplifts and amplifies the voices of the majority of Catholics who believe in reproductive freedom, criticized Cardinal Raymond Burke today for repeatedly spreading dangerous disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines. Burke – a far-right reactionary and a former high-ranking Vatican official – recently tested positive for the virus and is receiving intensive care in his home state of Wisconsin.
ReligionPosted by
The Oregonian

AME Zion Church removes prominent bishop after alleged misconduct

The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has removed a prominent bishop from office after his peers accused him of fraudulently having church property deeds transferred to a shell corporation that then secured millions of dollars in loans against those properties. Staccato Powell, who presided over churches in several Western states,...
Public HealthPosted by
MLive

Christian radio host who linked vaccines to ‘mark of the beast’ dies of COVID

Jimmy DeYoung, a Christian radio broadcaster from Tennessee who questioned the COVID-19 vaccines, died Sunday following a short battle with the virus. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.
ReligionDaily Reflector

Latin mass ruling causes discord

It’s easy for religious leaders to create new laws, but it’s harder to convince believers to follow them. At least, that’s what the Benediction monk Gratian — a canon law pioneer — argued in the 12th century: “Laws are established when they are promulgated. ... They are confirmed when they have been approved by the long term and reasoned acceptance of those who observe them.”

