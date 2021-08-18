Cardinal Raymond Burke, a Vaccine Skeptic, Remains in Serious Condition With COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas has said it will not be issuing religious exemptions requested by parishioners for COVID-19 vaccine requirements. In a message sent to all parishes in the diocese, Bishop Leo Thomas said that the decision is in accordance with Pope Francis' comments over the past several months, in which he has encouraged Catholics to get the vaccine not only for their safety but also for those who are vulnerable to infection and severe symptoms.