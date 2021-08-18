Double-jointed Man Gets out of Handcuffs, Steals Police Cruiser Before Being Recaptured

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, after a drug bust at a hotel downtown. Police say an investigation into the recent rash of violence on the North Side led investigators and SWAT officers to the Double Tree Hotel at Bigelow Square to execute a search warrant just after 1 a.m. Friday. During an initial sweep of the room on the 10th floor, police say large quantities of narcotics and one firearm were out in plain view. They seized six firearms, twelve bricks of heroin, and about $900 in cash. (Photo: Pittsburgh Police) Police say 27-year-old Samuel Mitchell, 26-year-old Dorian Ingram, 22-year-old Kevin Whitely and a juvenile were taken in for questioning. The three adults were then taken to the Allegheny County Jail while the juvenile was taken to Shuman Center.