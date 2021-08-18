Red Sox minor-leaguer’s club-record hitting streak ends at 35 games
For the first time in almost two months—49 days, to be precise—Red Sox farmhand Yairo Muñoz failed to log a hit Tuesday night, ending his club-record hitting streak at 35 games. The 26-year-old utility player went 0-for-4 in the WooSox’s 2-0 win over visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees), snapping what had been the longest hitting streak in minor-league baseball since Iledmaro Vargas hit safely in 35 straight for Triple-A Reno in 2018.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0