COMSovereign Completes the Acquisition of the Majority of Outstanding Shares of Saguna Networks Ltd, Entering the 5G Mobile Edge Computing Cloud Market

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Technology Development, Integration and Pre-Sales Activities Already Generating Strong Global Demand. COMSovereign Holding Corp, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the majority of outstanding shares of SAGUNA Networks LTD (“SAGUNA”), the premier Multi-Access Edge Computing (“MEC”) cloud software developer, significantly expanding its software technology offerings powering 5G wireless networks.

Mobile Edge Computing, Cloud Computing, Mobile Network, Wireless Networking, Comsovereign, Saguna Networks Ltd, Edge Cloud, Mec
