COMSovereign Completes the Acquisition of the Majority of Outstanding Shares of Saguna Networks Ltd, Entering the 5G Mobile Edge Computing Cloud Market

Voxtur executes purchase agreement for Xome Valuations, a leading provider of valuation management products and services to clients in the residential real estate sector. Voxtur Analytics Corp. is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Voxtur Analytics US Corp., has executed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding membership interests (the “Acquisition”) of Xome Services LLC and Xome Valuation Services LLC (collectively, “Xome Valuations”). Xome Valuations is a leading provider of valuation management products and services to clients in the residential real estate sector. Together, Voxtur’s technology platform and Xome Valuations’ brand and operational expertise in the industry will help financial institutions more efficiently and effectively engage with their clients and build the rails that will guide the future of real estate finance.