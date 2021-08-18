Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and south central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Lebanon; Schuylkill A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Schuylkill and north central Lebanon Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1225 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tower City, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashland, Pine Grove, Tremont, Tower City, Lavelle, Donaldson, Fountain Springs, Locustdale, Buck Run, Beurys Lake, Hegins, Gordon, Ravine, Muir, Orwin, Newtown, Pitman and Schuykill County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Lavelle, PA
City
Tremont, PA
City
Tower City, PA
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Pine Grove, PA
City
Newtown, PA
City
Hegins, PA
City
Pitman, PA
City
Ashland, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy