Special Weather Statement issued for Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and south central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Lebanon; Schuylkill A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Schuylkill and north central Lebanon Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1225 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tower City, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashland, Pine Grove, Tremont, Tower City, Lavelle, Donaldson, Fountain Springs, Locustdale, Buck Run, Beurys Lake, Hegins, Gordon, Ravine, Muir, Orwin, Newtown, Pitman and Schuykill County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH