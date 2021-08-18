Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 10:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GILA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 1037 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring as evidenced by rapid rises in area washes including Ice House Canyon. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar has resulted in rapid rises in Ice House Canyon and Kellner Canyon. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

