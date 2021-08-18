ShardSecure Named 2021 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure ®, the world's most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard ™ technology, is proud to announce its designation as a Distinguished Vendor TAG Cyber Security Quarterly for the third quarter of 2021.

In 2021, the frequency and scale of cyberattacks has increased and touched businesses and critical infrastructure ranging from hospitals to power plants. Amid the growing intensity and risks associated with these threats, the need for research and insight from leading experts is becoming more important as enterprises, governments, and individuals seek to stay one step ahead of looming threats and protect against the damage they can inflict on vital systems.

TAG Cyber selected SharedSecure as one of only a handful of industry-leading cybersecurity and information management technology solution providers, to assist with its new report. The latest report features independent and cutting-edge research and insights on topics such as data breaches, identity and vulnerability management, and many others. The report is available today for free download here or at shardsecure.com.

"We're excited to be contributing to the new edition of the TAG Cyber Security Quarterly with information on how organizations can leverage new technology like Microsharding to embrace the agility and flexibility of public cloud without fear of a breach," said Jesper Tohmo, ShardSecure CTO and Co-founder. "By eliminating the sensitivity of data, microsharding makes it easier to store larger quantities of data for longer, without multiplying the attack surface or increasing risk along with data quantities. Enterprises must seek out new techniques with which to safeguard their most sensitive data, and this report is a must read for the cyber security and IT communities in both the private and public sectors."

The Q3 2021 Security Quarterly offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem. "We are thrilled to feature ShardSecure in this publication," said Katie Teitler, VP of Research and Advisory at TAG Cyber. "Their support is invaluable to us, and their expertise in cloud-based data protection brings great value to the industry."

About ShardSecureHeadquartered in New York City, ShardSecure® is the world's most innovative data security company, disrupting the data privacy and security market with Microshard ™ technology - the only solution capable of breaking data into single-digit bytes and distributing across cloud locations without sacrificing performance.

Microsharding provides zero data sensitivity for cloud-stored or on-prem data, and can be used with or without encryption to provide true defense in depth. Led by veteran cybersecurity entrepreneurs and investors, ShardSecure works with some of the world's most successful companies in healthcare, financial services and technology to ensure ultimate data privacy and compliance, while making data migration to the cloud more secure and faster than ever.

