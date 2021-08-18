Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Mother loses unborn twins to COVID in Texas: ‘Your worst nightmare has happened’

By Tribune Media Services
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A pregnant mom-to-be lost her unborn twins to COVID-19 after she contracted the coronavirus earlier this year, Texas health officials reported. “Today was a gut punch, this has been probably one of the toughest days that we’ve had to go through,” said Kelly Craine, public information officer with Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, according to KWTX. “It’s hard to talk about, this one is truly a tragic loss.”

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

129K+
Followers
32K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Breast Milk#Covid#Kwtx#Local Health Authority#Mcclatchy News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

43 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19, Mostly White Men

About 43 fully vaccinated people from Texas have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Between the dates Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year, the health department reported that 43 people who contracted the coronavirus have died despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
Public HealthWWLP 22News

Unborn Twins Die from COVID-19

(KWKT) – A Texas mother was infected with COVID-19 while pregnant. She recovered, but her babies did not. Vaccination information is confidential, so we do not know whether the mother was vaccinated. Any kind of sickness can put extra strain and stress on the mother. “Fever, difficulty breathing, all of...
Texas Statenews3lv.com

Texas mother delivers baby boy as she battles COVID-19

BASTROP, Texas (KEYE) -- A Bastrop mother and her newborn are recovering at home after she battled COVID-19 while in her third trimester. Like many modern couples, Paulinda Inocencio and her husband Cody Avery met online, Facebook dating. The courtship led to a proposal and then another member of their family – baby Damian.
Texas StateKWTX

Veteran Texas firefighter loses tough battle with COVID-19

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KWTX) – Veteran Texas firefighter Loyde Wayne Junkin, for whom a prayer vigil was held here that drew firefighters from a dozen departments, has lost his battle with COVID-19. Junkin contracted COVID-19 in mid July and was admitted to the hospital after going to the emergency room on July 27.
Texas StateKTRE

COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced late Tuesday afternoon. While the deaths occurred on July 20, a spokesperson for the Waco-McLennan County Health District said they’d just received the death certificates as they had to be verified by the Texas Dept. of State Health Services.
Women's Healthdeseret.com

Doctor reveals ‘terrifying’ reality of pregnant women with COVID-19

Dr. Akila Subramaniam, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, said she has never seen anything like what’s she has seen recently with pregnant women in the ICU because of COVID-19. Subramaniam told The Daily Beast that her hospital admitted more than 39 pregnant women with...
Texas Statefox4news.com

COVID-19 vaccine booster research trials happening in North Texas

DALLAS - Federal health officials say FDA approval for a third COVID-19 "booster" dose for the severely immunocompromised is imminent. There are COVID-19 vaccine studies going on right now in North Texas researching the need for a such a booster shot. Mary Bailey is one of hundreds of people participating...
Texas StatePosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

Health Officials Warn This Could be The Worst COVID Surge Yet in Texas

With the news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott testing positive for COVID-19, health officials are warning the current COVID surge could be worse than anything seen yet. The latest surge of the virus has also caused new cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations to rise with record speed to just below their January peaks, as the highly contagious delta variant rips through the unvaccinated community at a rate up to eight times faster than earlier strains, officials said.
Texas Statedoctorslounge.com

Texas Governor Has Breakthrough COVID Infection

Last Updated: August 18, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 but has not experienced any symptoms, his office announced Tuesday. Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, is being treated with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies in an effort to shorten the duration...
Women's HealthKCBD

March of Dimes offers COVID-19 information, resources for pregnant women

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - March of Dimes, the leading organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies, issued the following statement from President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart on the recommendation from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19. “Since the onset of the pandemic, March of Dimes has advocated for pregnant and lactating women to be included in vaccine clinical trials. We are pleased that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended today that pregnant people be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). CDC is joining the chorus of others like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and recommending that all pregnant and breastfeeding people, as well as those trying to conceive, are immunized against COVID-19. We now have growing data that the vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women, as well as their baby. It is well established that pregnant and recently pregnant people are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. We hope that today’s announcement goes a long way in increasing the rate of vaccination among pregnant women, who we know stand a greater chance of getting sicker without this lifesaving vaccine.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy