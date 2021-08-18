Mother loses unborn twins to COVID in Texas: ‘Your worst nightmare has happened’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - March of Dimes, the leading organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies, issued the following statement from President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart on the recommendation from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19. “Since the onset of the pandemic, March of Dimes has advocated for pregnant and lactating women to be included in vaccine clinical trials. We are pleased that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended today that pregnant people be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). CDC is joining the chorus of others like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and recommending that all pregnant and breastfeeding people, as well as those trying to conceive, are immunized against COVID-19. We now have growing data that the vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women, as well as their baby. It is well established that pregnant and recently pregnant people are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. We hope that today’s announcement goes a long way in increasing the rate of vaccination among pregnant women, who we know stand a greater chance of getting sicker without this lifesaving vaccine.”