A Pennsylvania police officer was stabbed and critically injured Tuesday while struggling with a man whom he ultimately fatally shot, according to state police officials. The Butler police officer was responding to a report of a "male acting erratically and jumping in and out of oncoming traffic" just before 7 a.m. Butler is a city just north of Pittsburgh. He came across the suspect "immediately" upon arriving at the scene and the pair began to struggle," the Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release.