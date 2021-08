The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says the 89-year-old singer is safe after deadly floodwaters inundated her ranch. “Loretta Lynn Memaw is safe. Completely safe and healthy. Our family. All of them are safe. Our people. Our people. Our town. Pray for them. Us,” Loretta Lynn’s grandaughter Tayla Lynn posted on Facebook. “Our Ranch. We’ve been hit pretty hard. Details will come as we get out from under water. For now focus on the people.”