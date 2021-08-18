Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Spacecom and Get SAT Demonstrated Superior Results for Micro Sling Blade Ka-Band ESA on AMOS-17 Advanced Satellite

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtraordinary Downlink & Uplink Speeds Reached on Powerful Amos-17 Digital Satellite by Get SAT’s Fully Electronic, Super Low-Profile Ka-Band Satcom-on-the-Move Terminal. Spacecom , the satellite services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Get SAT, an innovator in small, lightweight satellite communication terminals for airborne, ground and maritime applications, today announced the successful testing of Get SAT’s next generation Micro Sling Blade Ka-Band Satcom-On-The-Move terminal on AMOS-17’s advanced, digital Ka-Band. The test was hosted at the SMS Teleport in Rugby, UK.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacecom#Amos#Esa#Advanced Satellite#Fully Electronic#Amos#Micro Sling#Ka Band#Hts#Mpbs#Swap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseElectronicsWeekly.com

Lockheed Martin prepares in-space satellite upgrade demonstration for launch

Lockheed Martin has completed environmental testing of the cubesats for its geostationary ‘Linuss’ mission, intended to demonstrate how small satellites can be used to regularly upgrade satellite constellations by adding capabilities and extend spacecraft lives. “Space is a dynamic domain and our customers are demanding the ability to upgrade spacecraft...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Micro Servers Market Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2026 | HPE, Fujitsu, Dell

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Micro Servers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Qunata Computer Incorporated, Hewlett-Packard (HP) Enterprise Company, Fujitsu Ltd, Super Micro Computer Inc., MiTAC International (Yan Computer Corporation), Penguin Computing, Plat'Home Co. Ltd, ACER Inc., ARM Holdings & Dell Inc. etc.
Businessmeddeviceonline.com

Knowles Acquires IMC To Expand Filtering Offering From The VHF To Ka Bands

We are pleased to announce that the Knowles Corporation recently acquired Integrated Microwave Corporation (IMC), a leader in the design and manufacture of custom precision RF microwave filters and multiplexers for the aerospace, defense, and communications industries. With this acquisition, the Knowles Precision Devices Microwave group can now offer a complete range of RF and microwave filtering solutions that support applications from the VHF to the Ka band. In addition to the small, temperature-stable filters our customers have come to know us for, we can now deliver ceramic and cavity filters for lower frequency and/or higher power applications. The full range of the IMC filter technologies we now offer is shown in the graphic below.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Expert warns of potential for a new super variant 'COVID-22'

Since the emergence of COVID-19 multiple variants have developed with both the Alpha and Delta variant, each claiming the title of the UK’s most dominant strain. It’s observed that these mutated variants are often more transmissible than the original strain, with some even able to bypass protection provided by vaccines or previous infection.
Public HealthFast Company

Delta variant: this interactive COVID-19 map shows if cases are rising or falling in your area

The delta variant is still surging across America, resulting in some steep rises in COVID-19 infections for select counties. Other areas, however, are thankfully seeing decreases in COVID-19 infections. But what about where you live? Are COVID-19 cases rising or falling? There’s a cool new map out from Esri, the geographic information system and mapping software company called Which Way Are Things Going? that shows the week to week changes in active COVID-19 cases across the country. The map’s data is based on COVID-19 data from Johns Hopkins.
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.
Softwaretheregister.com

Nvidia extends its commodity server on-prem AI push into hyperconverged tin

Nvidia has extended its on-premises AI push into the wonderful world of hyperconverged infrastructure. The company's move into the mainstream data centre has two prongs. One is a pair of small GPUs that fit into typical 2U servers and won't burn them down or instantly torch your budget – the model A10 and A30 cost around $2,000 and $3,000 respectively.
California Stateaithority.com

SuperCom Wins And Launches New Project In California

SuperCom a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors, announces that through its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), it has won a new project in California to provide Juvenile Programing and Rehabilitative Services for out-of-custody juvenile programming. This project supports those reentering the community from periods of incarceration by providing evidence-based and individualized services that contribute to a reduction in recidivism.
ComputersNetwork World

As the IoT Grows, an Automated Management Platform Emerges

Network management in the age of the IoT has become increasingly complicated and splintered. Different people manage different systems, using tools that don’t speak the same language. The fragmentation has made it difficult for managers to monitor performance and spot problems. But with the latest unified management platforms, it’s possible...
Technologyaithority.com

Endace and Kemp Technologies Partner to Provide Security and Network Teams with Deep Network Visibility

Collaboration Gives SOC and NOC Teams the Benefit of Endace’s Always-on Network History and Packet Forensics with Kemp Flowmon’s Actionable Network Intelligence and Analysis. Packet capture authority, Endace, and network intelligence and application experience [AX] leader, Kemp Technologies, announced a technology partnership to help security, network and application teams dramatically...
Softwareaithority.com

Annotate 150+ Million Point Point-Clouds with Deepen AI’s Semantic Segmentation Annotation Tool

Deepen AI’s Proprietary Technology Allows Enterprises To Combine Large Volumes With High Efficiency. With advanced point-cloud rendering optimization technology, Deepen AI’s annotation tool is capable of handling large point-cloud sequences with up to 150 million points on an average laptop. Using their proprietary technology, Deepen AI is able to annotate large volumes of point-clouds with speed and accuracy.
Electronicsaithority.com

Hansong Technology Reference Design Adopts Summit Low Cost IoT Module for Adding Wireless Cinema to Smart TVs

The New Platform Targets Wireless Soundbar, Audio Hub and Speaker Applications While Delivering Key Performance and Reliability Consumers Demand. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology announces that Hansong an Original Design Manufacture (ODM) to major audio brands will offer a new technology reference platform targeting wireless soundbar, audio hub, and speakers based on Summits internet of things (IoT) transceiver module. The new low-cost module named “Discovery” is powered by Summit Wireless advanced Wi-Fi compatible software designed for fixed low latency wireless audio transmission and can support up to four tightly synchronized audio channels ideally suited for entry level home cinema applications.
SoftwareIT Jungle

Public Cloud Dreams Becoming A Reality for IBM i Users

For years, IBM i professionals have looked on as their X86 colleagues moved data and applications to the cloud, where they take advantage of sophisticated analytics and AI offerings, while they dutifully tend to their Power Systems boxes, as they have for years. But with IBM i runtimes in at least two public clouds (and possibly more in the works), IBM i shops are finally starting to realize their public cloud dreams.
Technologyaithority.com

Croquet Launches Edge Collaboration Platform and Global Developer Infrastructure for Creating Real-Time, Multi-User Web and Mobile Applications

Croquet’s Paradigm-Altering Technology Lets Developers Create Previously Impossible “Instantaneous Shared Experiences” with a Few Lines of Code. Free Live Demo Available Now. The world’s perception of what real-time collaboration can actually look like is about to change. Croquet Corporation, the technology leader in Edge Collaboration has launched the Croquet Collaboration...
Charitiesaithority.com

Kraken Donates $250,000 To Advance Ethereum’s Blockchain Upgrade Efforts

Kraken is excited to announce it will donate $250,000 to the open-source developer teams now working to accelerate Ethereum’s ongoing technical upgrades dubbed “Ethereum 2.0.”. “That’s why we’re excited to work with the Ethereum Foundation to ensure developers receive funding from an increasingly diverse range of stakeholders.”. The announcement follows...
Softwareaithority.com

AI and Business Analytics Tools Are Helping IT Professionals Steer Operations Across the Globe

The global reliance on business analytics and AI tools was quite staggering as organizations try to learn remote work’s effects on their IT frameworks. It’s not hyperbolic to say that the COVID pandemic completely altered the way organizations function. After employees increasingly transitioned to remote work, IT departments intervened in business operations to ensure that the disruptions to business operations were minimal. We surveyed 1,210 technology professionals to learn and understand the remote work’s effects on AI, business analytics, and technology adoption across the U.S., Canada, India, Singapore, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.
Long Beach, CAaithority.com

Ideanomics To Attend The 2021 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo And Showcase Technologies From Solectrac, US Hybrid And WAVE

Kristen Helsel, Chief Revenue Officer to present in a panel on Clean Transportation as a Service. Ideanomics announced its participation and vehicle showcase at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the industry’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, being held August 30 – September 2, 2021, in Long Beach, CA at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Motorola Certifies Six Additional Android Devices With ioXt Alliance

Certification through the ioXt Alliance’s global security standards validates Motorola’s dedication to product security, product upgradability and consumer transparency. The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, announced that Motorola certified six additional Android devices through the ioXt Certification Program, with more devices to be added later in the year, as part of its continuous efforts to prioritize security and privacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy