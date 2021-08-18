Spacecom and Get SAT Demonstrated Superior Results for Micro Sling Blade Ka-Band ESA on AMOS-17 Advanced Satellite
Extraordinary Downlink & Uplink Speeds Reached on Powerful Amos-17 Digital Satellite by Get SAT’s Fully Electronic, Super Low-Profile Ka-Band Satcom-on-the-Move Terminal. Spacecom , the satellite services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Get SAT, an innovator in small, lightweight satellite communication terminals for airborne, ground and maritime applications, today announced the successful testing of Get SAT’s next generation Micro Sling Blade Ka-Band Satcom-On-The-Move terminal on AMOS-17’s advanced, digital Ka-Band. The test was hosted at the SMS Teleport in Rugby, UK.aithority.com
