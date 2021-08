This week Mississippi saw its the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, 4,412 in a single day, the largest jump in the 16 months since the pandemic began. The main cause of the surge throughout the state, authorities say, is the Delta variant, said to be more contagious and deadlier than the previous COVID strain. It’s sweeping a state that has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. In fact, only 31 percent of Harrison County residents are vaccinated.