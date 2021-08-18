Cancel
New York Rangers projected to be NHL’s second richest team by 2025

By Forever Blueshirts
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News
 6 days ago
Last December, Forbes ranked the New York Rangers as the highest valued NHL franchise at 1.65 billion with an operating income of $87 million. The NHL as a league has been dealing with financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cut the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons short. Looking ahead, Bookies.com analyzed data from all teams to forecast their financial futures. Here’s whom they project to be the richest franchises by 2025.

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

