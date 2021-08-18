New York Rangers projected to be NHL’s second richest team by 2025
Last December, Forbes ranked the New York Rangers as the highest valued NHL franchise at 1.65 billion with an operating income of $87 million. The NHL as a league has been dealing with financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cut the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons short. Looking ahead, Bookies.com analyzed data from all teams to forecast their financial futures. Here’s whom they project to be the richest franchises by 2025.www.foreverblueshirts.com
