Biden administration recommends booster shots come September

By Sam Raudins Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccine booster shots are expected to become available to Americans by Sept. 20, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Shots will be available to fully vaccinated individuals eight months after their second dose, depending on the results of an FDA “independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines” and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, according to the statement.

