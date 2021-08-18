Cancel
Nyack, NY

North River Shipyard sues Upper Nyack for $8M over 'retaliatory' noise law

By Bill Heltzel
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 6 days ago
North River Shipyard is suing the village of Upper Nyack for $8 million over a noise law it says will cripple the business. Graefe and Sons Corp. and Van Houten Holding Corp., owners of the business and property, accused the village of violating constitutional rights to due process and free speech. The complaint was filed last month in Rockland Supreme Court and moved on Aug. 6 to U.S. District Court, White Plains.

WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com
