North River Shipyard sues Upper Nyack for $8M over ‘retaliatory’ noise law
North River Shipyard is suing the village of Upper Nyack for $8 million over a noise law it says will cripple the business. Graefe and Sons Corp. and Van Houten Holding Corp., owners of the business and property, accused the village of violating constitutional rights to due process and free speech. The complaint was filed last month in Rockland Supreme Court and moved on Aug. 6 to U.S. District Court, White Plains.westfaironline.com
